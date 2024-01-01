ZOZO Launches AI Service Analyzing Fashion Tastes

TOKYO, May 10 (News On Japan) - From a survey revealing that 70% of people find it difficult to express their clothing preferences in words, ZOZO has launched a new service.

This service allows users to select at least five photos of clothing they like on their smartphone, after which AI analyzes their fashion preferences. The preferences analyzed from the five photos chosen by a reporter were categorized as "slightly elegant natural." In addition, the AI can discern preferences from 12 different styles combining into 144 potential patterns, including "feminine," "clean-cut," "outdoor," and more.

ZOZO has reported that in pilot tests, suggesting items that suit customers' tastes has doubled purchase amounts. The company plans to continue its research into providing recommendations that are likely to appeal to users' personal styles.

Source: 日テレNEWS