KDDI and US Company to Deploy 1,000 Drones Across Japan for Disaster Response

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - KDDI has announced a partnership with an American company to establish drone ports at 1,000 locations across Japan, aimed at utilizing these drones in disaster-stricken areas.

KDDI has teamed up with Skydio, the largest drone manufacturer in the United States, to deploy drones at 1,000 sites nationwide, including convenience stores.

The initiative is designed to ensure that drones can reach any location in Japan within 10 minutes in the event of a disaster, preparing a robust rapid response capability.

The latest drones, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), are capable of flying in the dark, constructing real-time 3D models of spaces, and performing AI analysis of video data.

These drones are also expected to enhance efficiency in surveillance and inspection tasks at construction sites, where labor shortages are a significant issue.

Source: ANN

