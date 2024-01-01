Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

TOKYO, Sep 06 (News On Japan) - Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

The Imperial Household Agency released a video of the high school senior strolling around the pond near the Akishino residence in the Akasaka Estate in July, observing the surrounding plants.

The plants, which include those where dragonflies lay eggs and their larvae transform, were personally planted by Prince Hisahito, who has taken an interest in observing these creatures.

Upon reaching adulthood on the 6th, Prince Hisahito shared his reflections on this significant milestone.

Prince Hisahito: "I feel as though my time in kindergarten, elementary school, and junior high school was just the other day, but now I find myself an adult. It makes me realize how quickly time passes. Over these 18 years, many people have supported me in various ways, and I am deeply grateful to them. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to my parents and sisters for raising me. As I enter my final year of high school, I want to focus on making the most of the remaining time, participating in school events, and working toward my future path. Going forward, I aim to continue learning from each experience, absorbing knowledge and growing as a person."

While adult male members of the Imperial family typically undergo a coming-of-age ceremony, the Imperial Household Agency announced that, as Prince Hisahito is currently preparing for university entrance exams during this crucial period, his coming-of-age ceremony will be held at an "appropriate time" after his high school graduation in March next year.

In the afternoon, Prince Hisahito plans to visit Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as the retired Emperor and Empress, to offer his birthday greetings.

Source: ANN