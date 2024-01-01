Santa Drops Presents Over Southern Islands

NAHA, Dec 22 (News On Japan) - Santa takes to the skies, delivering presents to southern islands. From the rear of an open transport aircraft, boxes equipped with parachutes descend to the ground, marked by the glow of a blue light. These deliveries, bringing joy to residents of remote islands in the South Pacific, are part of an international joint exercise involving Japan's Air Self-Defense Force since 2015.

Officially named the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Joint Exercise in Micronesia and surrounding regions, the initiative is more than just a festive gesture. While fostering goodwill and strengthening bonds with local communities, it also plays a vital role in the security strategies of Japan, the United States, and allied nations.

Source: YOMIURI