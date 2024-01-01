News On Japan
World’s Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

TOKYO, Sep 07 (News On Japan) - Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Lime, which launched its service in select areas of Tokyo on the 19th of last month, currently operates its e-scooter sharing services in more than 280 cities worldwide.

The company aims to help solve societal issues such as urban traffic congestion and parking shortages, while also providing new transportation options in areas underserved by public transportation.

While concerns about reckless driving have been raised regarding electric scooters, Lime plans to collaborate with local police to address these issues. In addition, the company is partnering with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to offer appropriate insurance coverage and conduct safe driving workshops.

The company aims to expand its services nationwide by 2030.

Source: ANN

