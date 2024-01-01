TOKYO, May 22 (News On Japan) - In this year's ranking of competitiveness and sustainability of tourism across 119 countries and regions, the World Economic Forum, an international organization based in Geneva, places Japan third, following the United States in the top spot and Spain in second.

In specific categories of the "Travel & Tourism Development Index Report", Japan ranked second in "Cultural Resources," which includes the number of World Heritage sites, and received high marks in "Natural Resources" for its conservation of natural environments.

However, Japan scored low in "Travel and Tourism Demand and Sustainability," which evaluates factors such as overtourism at popular destinations.

Compared to the 2019 pre-COVID edition, the World Economic Forum noted that Japan's overall index remained largely unchanged.

Other rankings included France in fourth place and Australia in fifth. Besides Japan, China was the only other Asian country to make the top 10, securing the eighth spot.

Source: ANN