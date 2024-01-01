Japanese Youth Struggling on Working Holidays in Australia

BRISBANE, Sep 05 (News On Japan) - Many young Japanese individuals on working holiday visas in Australia are facing financial difficulties, with some even relying on soup kitchens for food. While working holidays in Australia were once seen as a lucrative opportunity, the situation has changed, particularly due to high living costs and difficulty finding jobs.

Several Japanese youths shared their struggles, including the challenges of securing employment due to limited English proficiency and the competitive job market. Some ended up working in exploitative conditions, such as on illegal farms, earning far below the minimum wage. Others, despite finding jobs, faced precarious employment conditions, where job security was constantly at risk.

English-speaking individuals from other countries are also increasingly taking available jobs, making it even harder for Japanese workers to secure stable employment. The experiences shared by these young Japanese workers serve as a cautionary tale for those considering working holidays in Australia, emphasizing the need for strong English skills and sufficient savings before making the move.

Source: ANN