TOKYO, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - In the case involving the withering of street trees in front of former Big Motor stores, the Tokyo District Prosecutor's Office has decided not to indict twelve out of the thirteen individuals sent by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, including former Vice President Hiroichi Kaneshige.

In March of this year, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department sent documents to the prosecutor's office on suspicion of property damage, alleging that thirteen people, including former Vice President Kaneshige, had cut down street trees in front of Big Motor stores in Tokyo using grass trimmers.

On May 31, the Tokyo District Prosecutor's Office decided not to indict twelve of these individuals, including Kaneshige.

The remaining individual was summarily indicted by the Tokyo Summary Court on the same day, May 31.

