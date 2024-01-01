News On Japan
Hot Spring-Raised Sea Urchins Become Specialty of Landlocked Saitama

Saitama, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - In the landlocked prefecture of Saitama, a day-trip hot spring facility has begun offering sea urchins raised in its hot spring waters starting on June 1st.

At 'Natural Hot Spring Nagomi' in Kuki City, Saitama, around 2,000 sea urchins have been raised using hot spring water since February this year.

A nearby seafood processing company has provided damaged seaweed, which has been used to fatten up the sea urchins with little flesh.

A couple from Kuki City commented, 'Delicious. It's a bit creamy.' 'It's better than expected.'

The hot spring facility plans to expand sea urchin cultivation in the future and develop them into a local specialty.

