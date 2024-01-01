TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - In response to the fixed tax reduction that started this month, AEON has launched an flash sale, uniformly reducing prices to 40,000 yen.

As the 40,000 yen per person fixed tax reduction kicks off, AEON is discounting 11 items normally priced between 50,000 yen and 60,000 yen, such as beds and televisions, by 15% to 40%.

AEON Retail, Head of Sales Planning, Ito: "As a national retailer, it is indeed our role to stimulate consumption and energize Japan."

The sale is taking place at approximately 500 AEON stores nationwide, starting as early as June 3rd, and will run until the end of June on a limited quantity basis.

Other retailers are also expanding sales and other promotions in hopes of boosting consumption through the fixed tax reduction.

Source: ANN