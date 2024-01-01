TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - The former CEO of a company involved in selling 'marijuana gummies' has been arrested for the third time.

Daisuke Matsumoto, the 39-year-old former CEO of "WWE," was detained on suspicion of violating the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act. In February, he allegedly possessed HHC, a designated drug with similar components to marijuana, with the intent to sell it at a store in Osaka.

During a house search in February, approximately 700 items, including cookies and gummies, were seized, and some were found to contain the designated drug HHC.

Source: ANN