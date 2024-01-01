Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Mushrooms are a household favorite, but should they be washed before cooking? Opinions vary: some people wash them to remove germs or bugs, while others just wipe them with a towel.

Tsuyoshi Kikuchi from JA Zen-Noh Nagano, Japan's leading mushroom producer, advises that washing mushrooms can affect their umami and nutrients. He explains that mushrooms grown indoors under hygienic conditions do not need to be washed, as they are free from bugs and dirt.

Washing them can make them watery, impacting the dish. However, mushrooms grown on logs or in open fields should be washed. If you do wash them, it should be just enough to remove visible dirt, as over-washing can cause loss of umami.

Source: ANN