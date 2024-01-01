TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - The nominal wages received by Japan's workers in April increased by 2.1% compared to the same period last year, but real wages, which account for changes in prices, decreased by 0.7%. This marks the 25th consecutive month of decline in real wages, the longest on record.

According to the Monthly Labour Survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the total cash earnings received by workers in April averaged 296,884 yen, an increase of 2.1% compared to the same month last year, marking the 28th consecutive month of growth.

Of this, the average scheduled cash earnings, which refers to base pay, was 264,503 yen, an increase of 2.3%, the highest growth rate since October 1994.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index rose by 2.9% compared to the same month last year, outpacing the growth in total cash earnings, resulting in a 0.7% decrease in real wages.

The decline in real wages has continued for 25 consecutive months, the longest period since comparable data became available in 1991.

The Ministry stated, 'The impact of the spring wage negotiations is evident to some extent, but wage increases still lag behind rising prices.'

Source: ANN