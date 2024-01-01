NIKKO, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - A capybara escaped from a theme park in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture, on Thursday was found dead on a local road the following morning.

The capybara, a three-year-old male named Iroha, escaped when a keeper opened its cage at the 'Osaru Land & Ani Town' theme park. The animal measured about one meter in length and weighed approximately 30 kilograms. Police and park staff were actively searching for it.

At around 5:30 AM on June 7, a passerby discovered the capybara's body on a road in Karakura, about 250 meters from the theme park. The animal had a mark on its right hindquarters, suggesting it had collided with something.

The theme park confirmed that the dead capybara was indeed Iroha, and the park has since retrieved the body.

Source: ANN