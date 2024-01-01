TOKYO, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - In an effort to attract new deposits in the "world of interest," Mitsubishi UFJ Bank is launching a campaign offering a 10,000 yen cashback for new account openings via smartphones.

The cashback is available to the first 30,000 customers who open a new account through the smartphone app and make a fixed deposit of 100,000 yen or more between June 10 and the end of September.

Existing Mitsubishi UFJ Bank account holders are not eligible for this campaign.

If the conditions are met, 10,000 yen will be deposited into the newly opened account.

With the Bank of Japan lifting negative interest rates in March and the "world of interest" returning, banks are fiercely competing to attract deposits by significantly increasing interest rates on fixed deposits.

Source: ANN