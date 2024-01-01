OSAKA, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - Anime enthusiasts converged on Chayamachi in Osaka for the 'Cha-Yamachi Oshi Festival,' a celebration centered around fans' favorite characters and creators. The festival, now in its second year, saw various booths from anime productions and companies, and even cosplayers dressed in their favorite character outfits.

This year's festival features an eye-catching giant panel from the anime 'WIND BREAKER,' where fans can snap photos with their beloved characters. "I came because I heard there was a WIND BREAKER event," said one visitor, noting the bustling crowd. "Chayamachi seems livelier than usual."

Another visitor was thrilled about her purchase at the festival, "This is a 'Myakumyak' plush toy. It's my favorite. I bought it because I wanted a small plush toy."

Besides merchandise sales, the event also hosts activities like a stamp rally and stages where voice actors perform live. The festival continues until September 9, offering fans multiple opportunities to indulge in their anime passions.

Source: MBS