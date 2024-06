TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its "Evening of Fireflies" event, where visitors can enjoy viewing fireflies in the historic garden.

The event features the enchanting glow of fireflies, captured in 4K for your enjoyment.

Event Details:

Evening of Fireflies

Location: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, Garden

Period: May 17, 2024 - June 30, 2024

Non-hotel guests can enter the garden by purchasing an entrance ticket (fee required).

Source: TBS