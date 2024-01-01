News On Japan
New Strategy to Attract Young Carpenters

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - The construction industry has long been known for its tough and demanding image, leading to a noticeable labor shortage. The proportion of young workers in the industry has been declining each year, while the aging workforce continues to grow.

With the additional challenges posed by the 2024 labor regulations, the situation is becoming increasingly dire. In response, major industry player Sekisui House Group has launched a new strategy to attract young carpenters. Their innovative approach aims to rebrand the profession.

"We aim to become crafters," says a newly recruited chief. "We call ourselves crafters because it sounds cool and appealing."

"Crafters" are skilled workers who build houses. This year, Sekisui House Construction adopted this stylish new term to enhance the profession's image.

The company collaborated with Beams to develop uniforms that appeal to a wide age range, from students to adults, in an effort to dispel the "tough" image of the construction industry. The industry is undergoing a transformation.

"Congratulations to all new recruits. You are taking your first step towards becoming professional house builders," announced a spokesperson.

New recruits who joined the construction industry this year have started their training at Sekisui House's dedicated training school, where they will spend six months learning the essential skills and knowledge needed for construction.

At the training center, the new recruits will gain hands-on experience in foundational work and interior finishing, observing and learning from experienced mentors.

"In the current environment, where construction techniques and standards are advancing, structured education is crucial for growth," explained an instructor.

The construction industry faces significant challenges with a decreasing proportion of young workers and an increasing aging workforce. Additionally, new regulations on overtime hours from April 2024 are exacerbating the labor shortage.

In response, Sekisui House has raised the starting salary for new recruits for two consecutive years and increased the chief crafter's annual salary to a maximum of 9 million yen. This move is part of a broader effort to improve working conditions.

The company has also expanded training hours to ensure that future crafters can build houses independently. The number of trainees has increased by 1.7 times compared to last year.

"By training versatile crafters who can handle both interior and exterior work, we can reduce inefficiencies and improve productivity," said a company representative.

As a result of these improvements, the number of new recruits has grown from 39 last year to 134 this year.

"I've always loved building things since I was a child," says a trainee. "My dream is to build a house for my family."

This trainee, originally from the Philippines and fluent in four languages, hopes to leverage his language skills to work in Sekisui House's international operations.

After completing their training, the new recruits will work on actual construction sites, focusing on exterior work while striving to become full-fledged crafters.

"I'm not ready to graduate yet; I want to learn everything about the job and become a chief crafter," says another trainee.

"It's heartening to see so many young people interested in construction. It gives us a sense of responsibility to train them well and send them off with confidence," says an instructor.

The construction industry continues to grapple with its negative image. Can these innovative efforts by Sekisui House serve as a model for others?

Source: YOMIURI

New Strategy to Attract Young Carpenters

