TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - In a recent election interference incident, members of the Tsubasa Party were found to have pursued the Constitutional Democratic Party's campaign vehicle more than five times, referring to these actions as 'car chases' and broadcasting them on social media.

Tsubasa Party leader Atsuhiko Kurokawa, 45, and two others were rearrested on suspicion of obstructing traffic by chasing the campaign car of Natsumi Sakai, a member of the Constitutional Democratic Party who was elected in a by-election on April 17.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Kurokawa and his associates had followed Sakai's campaign car on multiple other occasions, totaling at least five separate instances.

The group labeled these pursuits as "car chases" and shared footage of the events on social media platforms.

The Metropolitan Police Department is considering formal charges related to these traffic obstructions as part of their ongoing investigation.

Source: ANN