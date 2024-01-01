TOKYO, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - A rice shortage is affecting several areas in Japan, extending beyond just a poor harvest to a uniquely Japanese situation. The price of rice has increased by 2,000 yen per 50kg, which could drive away customers.

A survey at retail stores nationwide revealed that 19% of stores couldn't procure rice, and 66% reported lower-than-usual quantities. This shortage is also affecting households, with supermarkets in Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo showing empty rice shelves and notices about unstable supply.

Yoshikuni Abe of Sanyo Supermarket explained, 'The poor harvest due to last year’s intense heat and the inbound demand from overseas have increased the demand for rice.' In Niigata Prefecture, a leading rice-producing area, the intense heat has caused a decline in quality and poor harvests, exacerbated by the global Japanese food boom.

Source: FNN