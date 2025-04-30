TOKYO, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - LINE Yahoo has announced that it will discontinue its smartphone payment service, LINE Pay, in Japan by April 30, 2025.

The companies stated that the mobile remittance and payment service, LINE Pay, will be gradually phased out within Japan, with full termination by the end of April 2025. However, this shutdown will not affect LINE Pay services in Thailand and Taiwan, which will continue to operate as usual.

LINE Pay expressed deep gratitude to its users for their long-standing support over the years. Within Japan, the payment services will remain available until late April 2025, with some exceptions.

Additionally, for users wishing to transition, a feature will be introduced allowing the transfer of LINE Pay balances to PayPay balances. This transition will enable continued usage of funds at PayPay-affiliated merchants.

Details regarding the procedures for transferring balances to PayPay will be provided on a dedicated website by the end of February 2025.

Source: ANN