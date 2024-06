TOKYO, Jun 15 (News On Japan) - A man wielding a knife stabbed a passenger in the chest and abdomen on a bus in Tokyo's Minato Ward, near Takanawa Gateway Station on Friday afternoon. Over 20 passengers were on board.

The suspect, believed to be a Chinese national, was subdued by other passengers and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The victim, also thought to be Chinese, was involved in a dispute with the suspect. Police are investigating the incident.

Source: ANN