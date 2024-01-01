Nagano, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - Police in central Japan are investigating the possibility of a bear attack following the grim discovery of a man in his 50s found dead in a forest with claw marks on his face and back.

The man was reported missing on June 20 after informing his workplace that he was going to the Nojiri Lake area in Shinano, Nagano Prefecture, for work. His body was discovered with large claw marks, indicating an attack by a wild animal, possibly a bear.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of death and confirm if a bear was indeed responsible for the attack.

Source: ANN