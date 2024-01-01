Tochigi, Jun 20 (News On Japan) - A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Commonly known as clovers, these familiar green plants are said to bring happiness when a four-leaf variety is found. However, Watanabe's clover boasts an astonishing 63 leaves, each marked with a numbered sticker to verify the count.

Watanabe, who had been growing four-leaf clovers, noticed some specimens with an unusually high number of leaves. By meticulously cross-pollinating these particular plants using tweezers, he was able to cultivate the record-breaking clover.

Expressing his joy, Watanabe stated, "Achieving this world record has been a dream come true. My next goal is to cultivate a clover with 100 leaves."

Source: ANN