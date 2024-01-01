News On Japan
Travel

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

KYOTO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

The Kyoto City Tourism Association has been advocating for these seats as a new source of revenue to support the preservation and continuation of the festival, especially in light of the financial difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the chief priest has firmly opposed offering alcoholic beverages in these high-priced seats, arguing that the Gion Festival is a sacred event, not a spectacle.

At a press conference held on June 20, it was decided that no alcohol or food would be provided in these premium seats, seemingly resolving the dispute. This article delves into the feasibility of balancing the festival's sacred nature with its role as a tourist attraction, especially in light of the controversy over the premium seats.

The Gion Festival, which includes the Yamaboko Junko parade, is registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Yasaka Shrine, where the festival is centered, has a history of over a thousand years, and the parade is believed to carry deities that purify the city. The premium seats, which are priced at 150,000 yen each this year (down from 400,000 yen last year), offer benefits such as parasols, beverages, and audio guides, especially targeting foreign tourists.

The tourism association explained that they reduced the price this year to make the seats more accessible to domestic tourists. The funds raised are intended to support the festival’s operational costs, including the preservation of the Yamaboko floats. Despite understanding the financial necessity, the chief priest strongly opposed the inclusion of alcohol in the premium seats, citing the dangers of drinking in the heat and the importance of maintaining the festival's sacred atmosphere.

In response to these concerns, it was decided to eliminate alcohol and food from the premium seats, aiming for a respectful way to enjoy the festival. The premium seats, however, remain a valuable opportunity to witness the dramatic "Tsuji-mawashi" turning of the floats, a highlight of the Yamaboko Junko parade, and are seen by some as worth the expense.

A survey conducted among 528 people via LINE showed that over 70% supported the premium seats, citing reasons such as securing a place to sit, especially for families with children, and contributing to the preservation of cultural heritage. Opponents argued that monetizing a sacred event feels like profiteering and that festivals should be enjoyed equally by all. Respondents also emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum, suggesting restrictions on alcohol, food, camera use, dress code, smoking, and drone usage.

The Gion Festival, deeply rooted in history, is both a religious event and a popular attraction. Experts suggest that maintaining respect and decorum is crucial for the festival’s future, balancing its sacred traditions with its role as a major tourist draw.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Wedding Gift Worries as New Currency Release Approaches

With the new currency release drawing near, unexpected issues are emerging. This month, known as the season of June brides, sees many weddings, but there are growing concerns over the difficulty in obtaining crisp banknotes for wedding gifts.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Kyoto Hosts Serpent-Banishing Bamboo Cutting Ritual

A traditional ceremony to banish evil and pray for good fortune, known as the 'Bamboo Cutting Ceremony,' was held on June 20 at Kurama Temple in Kyoto's Sakyo Ward. During the event, men dressed as warrior monks struck down green bamboo, symbolizing a giant serpent, with mountain swords.

Ibaraki 'Gold Coast' Cancels Beach Opening Due to Sand Erosion

Ibaraki Prefecture's Hokota Beach, renowned for its breathtaking scenery and good surf, has canceled its opening this year due to the disappearance of the sandy beach.

Grand Temple Revealed: Inside Popular Behind-the-Scenes Tours

Discover the hidden gems of Japan through exclusive behind-the-scenes tours that offer unprecedented access to popular attractions. From exploring the backstage of aquariums to delving into the depths of giant underground temples, these tours provide a unique perspective on some of Japan's most fascinating sites.

Dangerous Photography by Foreign Tourists

The “Yume no Ohashi” bridge in Fuji City, a scenic spot famed for its breathtaking views of Mount Fuji, has recently become a hotspot for foreign tourists. However, the surge in visitors has led to various issues, prompting local authorities to take action.

HondaJet Launches Corporate Jet Service

Automaker Honda has launched a domestic travel service using its small business jet, the HondaJet.

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

Discover Cool and Scenic Spots During Kyoto's Heatwave

Kyoto experienced another sweltering day on Monday, marking a full week of temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. In the midst of this relentless heat, we sought out some cooler locations, and what we found were breathtaking views.

Historic Yakumo Express Makes Its Last Scheduled Run

The iconic 381 Series Yakumo express train, introduced during the Japan National Railways (JNR) era, made its final scheduled run on June 15, with a special event in Izumo City to commemorate the train's retirement.