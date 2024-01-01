News On Japan
Business

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

TOKYO, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

It has been revealed that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, one of Japan's three mega-banks, is planning a major overhaul of its personnel system. One of the significant changes is the abolition of the seniority-based system. Currently, salaries and positions increase with years of service. Sumitomo Mitsui, with approximately 30,000 employees, plans to abolish this system within two years. The bank aims to shift to a performance-based system.

The seniority system was introduced during Japan's post-war economic boom to ensure long-term employment. Mega-banks, which have historically hired large numbers of new graduates, have adhered strongly to this system. What is Sumitomo Mitsui's main goal? The bank wants to attract and retain talented individuals. Recognizing and rewarding young professionals for their contributions, regardless of age, is expected to strengthen their appeal to the younger generation. It will also ensure that even older employees who deliver results receive appropriate compensation. The key point is that under the new system, even a 20-something could earn an annual salary of 20 million yen based on performance.

This move also abolishes the automatic reduction of salaries for middle-aged and older employees. How do people on the streets perceive this change? Opinions are mixed. One man in his 40s welcomes the end of the seniority system, believing it to be beneficial for the younger generation. Another 40-something appreciates the predictability of the old system for financial planning. A pair of 20-somethings expressed divided opinions; one felt motivated by the change, while the other worried about the risk of salary decreases.

Business leaders also have varied views. One executive supports the idea, emphasizing the desire to reward high performers regardless of age. However, evaluating abilities remains challenging.

Experts believe that the abolition of the seniority system by a major bank signals a significant shift. They expect this change to influence smaller companies as well. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which struggle to secure talent, are likely to follow suit in adjusting their wage structures. The collapse of the seniority system is expected to accelerate rapidly.

From the workers' perspective, it's challenging to determine which system is better. The current pressure on Japanese companies to attract top talent to remain competitive internationally highlights the urgency of such reforms.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

US Puts Japan Back on Currency Watch List

The United States has put Japan back on a currency monitoring list because it maintains wide trade and current account surpluses. (NHK)

Tax Evasion Scandal: Cash Hidden in Ceiling

Japan's National Tax Agency revealed that the amount of tax evasion uncovered in cases prosecuted by the Special Investigation Department, known as 'Marusa,' across Japan last year amounted to approximately 8.9 billion yen.

Vietnamese Employee Wins Seven-Eleven Customer Service National Contest

A Vietnamese employee has won the national customer service contest hosted by Seven-Eleven, marking the first time a foreign national has taken the top prize in the competition.

US Fund Blackstone to Acquire Japanese Online Manga Provider

US investment fund Blackstone says it's acquiring the Japanese operator of major online manga provider Mecha Comic. The aim is to tap the growing global market. (NHK)

Aeon to Introduce Electronic Receipts at 4,000 Stores

Aeon has announced that from June 21 it will sequentially introduce electronic receipts at 4,000 stores operated by its 19 group companies.

Japan's Manufacturing Orders See 11.3% Decrease in April, Private Sector Demand Drops

Machinery orders in Japan fell by 11.3% in April, with private sector demand declining for the first time in three months.

Toyota Halts Production of Three Models Due to Certification Issues

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced its decision to halt the production of three models, including the Yaris Cross, due to certification irregularities. The production suspension, initially set to last until June 28, will now continue at least until the end of the next month as investigations by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and other authorities are ongoing.

Cake Shop Crunch: Rising Costs Force Closures at Record Rate

An increasing number of Western confectionery shops in Japan, particularly cake shops, are going bankrupt. According to research released in June, from January to May, there have been 18 bankruptcies, the highest number since 2010. If this trend continues, it will surpass the record set in 2019.