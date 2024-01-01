Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Okayama, Oct 21 (News On Japan) - Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

According to police and fire authorities, the incident occurred just after 11 a.m. on October 20th during the autumn festival at Omiya Shrine in Asakuchi City. Two males, one in his teens and the other in his twenties, fell from a mikoshi known as “Chosaigaku.”

The teenage male was airlifted by a medical helicopter, unconscious, while the man in his twenties sustained only minor injuries and remained conscious during transport.

The teen later regained consciousness and is not in a life-threatening condition. The man in his twenties sustained only minor injuries.

Witnesses reported that around 15 people were carrying the mikoshi within the shrine grounds when it lost balance, causing the two men on top to fall. Additionally, the broken upper part of the mikoshi fell on them.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Source: ANN