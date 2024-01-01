Digital Salary Payments Fail to Gain Traction Among Firms

TOKYO, Oct 20 (News On Japan) - Nearly 90% of companies have no plans to implement a system allowing employees to receive part of their salary in digital currency.

A survey conducted by a private research firm targeting 1,479 companies found that 88.8% of respondents had no plans to introduce digital salary payments.

Only 3.9% of the companies said they were considering adoption.

While proponents cited benefits like reduced bank transfer fees, many companies opposed the system due to concerns over increased administrative burden and security risks.

Additionally, many voiced concerns that there is not enough understanding of the system, indicating a need for more widespread information sharing to encourage its adoption.

Digital salary payments began in some sectors last month, with several companies aiming to enter the market.

Source: ANN