News On Japan
Business

Business Jargon Baffles Younger Workers: How Many Do You Understand?

TOKYO, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - A ranking of business terms that are often misunderstood by younger employees has sparked discussion. Are you using phrases that might not be understood by the younger generation without even realizing it?

Otsuka Pharmaceutical conducted a survey in August 2024 with 600 working adults across Japan to investigate the communication gap between different generations. The results were announced on September 25th.

The survey ranked the terms that cause misunderstandings or are unfamiliar during conversations between workers in their 20s and those aged 40 and older.

Top 10 Misunderstood Business Terms

1. Ichome Ichiban-chi

2. Yoshinani

3. Empitsu Name-name

4. Negoru

4. Tebento

6. Zenin Yakyu

7. Tereko

8. Marumeru

9. Garagara Pon

10. Ittekoi

In the survey about generational gaps in business jargon, 86% of younger employees in their 20s reported encountering terms they didn’t understand, while 75.5% of older workers over 40 said they had experienced cases where their words weren’t understood by their juniors.

It seems that both groups are aware of the communication gap.

Female in her 30s: “When I first started working, I was shocked when someone said ‘Empitsu Name-name.’ The term sounds uncomfortable, and we don’t even use pencils anymore, let alone lick them.”

Male in his 20s: “In the company I work at, where most of the staff are older, phrases like ‘Leave it to the Garapon’ are commonplace.”

When I first became a working adult, the phrase “Jingi o Kiru” was frequently used. Even after transferring to TBS, people there would say, “Aren’t you going to cut the jingi?” so I assume it’s media jargon.

Mihyun Song: When I came to Tokyo, I couldn’t always tell whether the words didn’t make sense because of a generational gap or because they were regional dialects.

According to a survey by Shogakukan’s Kufura, people in their 30s and 40s also listed words they used in their youth but now consider obsolete.

Obsolete Terms for People in Their 30s

- Gettsu!!

- Naruhaya

- Don-dake

- Maji

- Super Angry

- KY (Can’t Read the Room)

- Sha-me

- Choi-waru

- Naruheso

- Datchuuno

- Sunmason

- Super ______ (e.g., Super Cool)

Obsolete Terms for People in Their 40s

- Choberigu

- Mochi no Ron

- Nau-i

- Owa-kon

- Akeome Kotoyoro

- Yatte Miso

- Gap Moe

- Yokkoisho Ich

- Wakarame

- Safe Bet

- Mengomengo

- Riajuu (Living the Good Life)

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Teens and Women Lacking Fitness

A recent survey conducted by Japan’s Sports Agency has highlighted a lack of exercise among teenage boys and girls, as well as women in their 30s and 40s.

Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Former Empress Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

Man Arrested over Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Osaka Hitchhiked to Yokohama

A man arrested in Yokohama on October 9th in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Osaka's Minami district has admitted to hitchhiking to Yokohama.

Man Dies After Being Gored By Deer Antlers in Kyoto

A man was found bleeding from his chest in a rice field in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, leading police to suspect that he was gored by deer antlers.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Business Jargon Baffles Younger Workers: How Many Do You Understand?

A ranking of business terms that are often misunderstood by younger employees has sparked discussion. Are you using phrases that might not be understood by the younger generation without even realizing it?

Japan Post Reveals Unauthorized Use of 1.55 Million Customers' Data

Japan Post has revealed that approximately 1.55 million customers' data from their postal savings accounts were improperly used for sales of insurance products by Japan Post Insurance without obtaining consent.

U-NEXT Reports Increased Sales and Profits with Subscriber Growth of 500,000

U-NEXT Holdings announced its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024 on October 10th, reporting a sales increase of approximately 18% to 326.7 billion yen, while net profit rose by about 40% to 15.3 billion yen, marking strong gains in both revenue and profit.

Fast Retailing's Sales Surpass 3 Trillion Yen for the First Time

Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, announced on October 10th its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024.

Seven & i Holdings Announces Name Change to '7-Eleven Corporation'

Seven & i Holdings has announced plans to change its company name to '7-Eleven Corporation,' reflecting the strategy to focus primarily on convenience stores.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation EVs

Honda has showcased its next-generation EVs, launching in 2026, featuring smaller batteries and motors which will reduce overall vehicle weight by 100 kilograms.

Workplace Lingo Exposes Generation Gap

Phrases like 'Ichome Ichiban,' often used by older generations in the workplace, have become a trending topic in videos.

Japan's Real Wages Fall 0.6% in August, First Decline in Three Months

Reflecting recent price fluctuations, real wages in Japan decreased for the first time in three months. According to recent data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, the total cash earnings per worker in August, including base salary, overtime pay, and bonuses, was 296,588 yen.