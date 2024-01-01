Ajinomoto's Gyoza Leads Japan in Sales for 20 Consecutive Years

TOKYO, Oct 17 (News On Japan) - Ajinomoto, the century-old food giant, continues to dominate the market, with annual sales exceeding one trillion yen. Known for its wide range of products, including frozen foods, seasonings, cosmetics, and medical-use amino acids, the company has recently made headlines for its flagship frozen gyoza, which has been a top seller in Japan for two decades.

Taro Fujie, the president of Ajinomoto, shared insights into the company's growth and innovation during a recent panel discussion, responding to impromptu questions from top executives at JTB, Dai Nippon Printing, and Descente.

While gyoza has long been a staple in Japanese households, its popularity abroad is now on the rise. Fujie revealed that combined sales in the United States and Europe have surpassed those in Japan. In the UK, consumers are even embracing unique gyoza varieties that would be considered unconventional in Japan. Ajinomoto's ability to adapt its products to international markets has been key to its global success.

Ajinomoto also played a significant role in supporting Japanese athletes at the recent Paris Olympics, providing specially crafted gyoza that received rave reviews. Beyond product innovations, President Fujie is known for fostering a strong company culture, often taking employees out for meals, which he believes boosts happiness and well-being. Fujie’s philosophy on shared dining is backed by exclusive company data, highlighting the importance of personal connections in both business and life.

Source: テレ東BIZ