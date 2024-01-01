News On Japan
ANA Unveils Mega Automated Warehouse

TOKYO, Oct 17 (News On Japan) - ANA has revealed its largest automated cargo warehouse at Narita International Airport, set to commence operations next week.

The airline has consolidated storage facilities previously spread across six locations into this expansive new facility, surpassing 60,000 square meters, becoming Narita's largest. It features automated robots for cargo transport, addressing workforce shortages through automation.

Ogawa Tomomi reports, "There's no human aboard the forklifts; they operate unmanned."

The facility's capacity to handle cargo has increased by 25% to 500,000 tons annually, with a 40% reduction in transfer times at Narita for trilateral cargo between Asia and the West.

Inoue, the president of ANA, stated, "We aim to significantly expand our cargo operations and make it one of our two main pillars. We aspire to grow with enough momentum to enter the top five globally."

Source: テレ東BIZ

