News On Japan
Society

38-Year-Old Murder Case Reopens

NAGOYA, Oct 23 (News On Japan) - The Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch has granted a retrial in a case from 38 years ago, where a man convicted of murdering a junior high school student in Fukui City has maintained his innocence.

This is the second request for a retrial by his defense team, who argued that the original guilty verdict was a miscarriage of justice.

The incident took place in March 1986, when a third-year junior high school girl was stabbed to death with a knife in a public housing complex in Fukui City.

Maekawa, who was arrested after the incident, has consistently claimed his innocence. Despite his appeals, the conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court. Maekawa served seven years in prison and, after his release, filed two retrial requests.

The Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch ruled that new evidence presented in the case constitutes "clear evidence that an acquittal should be handed down," leading to the decision to reopen the trial.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

38-Year-Old Murder Case Reopens

The Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch has granted a retrial in a case from 38 years ago, where a man convicted of murdering a junior high school student in Fukui City has maintained his innocence.

Visitors Flock To Aomori Pond For 'Miraculous Moment'

Aomori's Tsutanuma Pond has recently become a hotspot for tourists seeking to witness a rare natural phenomenon: the reflection of fiery red autumn foliage on the pond's surface during sunrise.

Poisonous Mushrooms Spread: Chiba Park Hosts Deadly Varieties

This year, Japan has seen an unusually large harvest of mushrooms as autumn sets in. However, with this bountiful season comes a dangerous reality -- poisonous mushrooms are also flourishing, leading to several food poisoning incidents across the country.

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Brawl Breaks Out at Tokyo Station

Two intoxicated men, one in white and one in black, were caught on camera brawling on a platform at Tokyo Station, after the drunken man in black bumped into the man in white, leading to a verbal confrontation that escalated into violence.

Why Are Single People Discriminated Against In Japan?

To be honest, I'm afraid of married women because once they get married they suddenly look down on single people. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Performers Showcase Traditional Log Riding Skills in Tokyo

The traditional art of "Kiba no Kakunori," which has continued since the Edo period, was showcased during a festive music festival in Tokyo.

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

Truck Driver Arrested After Colliding with 15 Vehicles

A truck collided with 15 vehicles in Settsu City, Osaka Prefecture, leading to the arrest of the driver on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury. The investigation revealed that the driver had been swerving erratically at the time of the incident.

Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko turns 90

Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko turned 90 years old on Sunday, and attended celebrations at her residence.

I Went to a Women's Prison in Japan

I recently went inside a women's prison in Japan. I managed to interview one of the Prison Officer's and discover all about the inmates and what life is like on the inside in a Japanese Jail. I found out what its like and how many foreginers are in a womens prison. (Chani Japan)