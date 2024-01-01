Visitors Flock To Aomori Pond For 'Miraculous Moment'

Aomori, Oct 23 (News On Japan) - Aomori's Tsutanuma Pond has recently become a hotspot for tourists seeking to witness a rare natural phenomenon: the reflection of fiery red autumn foliage on the pond's surface during sunrise.

This stunning spectacle, often referred to as the "miraculous moment," only occurs for a brief period each year, attracting both local and international visitors.

On the early morning of October 22nd, in Towada City, Aomori Prefecture, tourists began gathering before dawn to catch a glimpse of this elusive scene. Groups of people made their way into the mountains, trekking through the dim pre-dawn light. After a short walk, they arrived at the viewing area, where a crowd of 80 people had gathered, waiting in anticipation for the sunrise.

Tsutanuma Pond is well-known for its vibrant autumn colors, and during the peak of the season, the mountains surrounding the pond turn a deep red, further enhanced by the rays of the morning sun. However, to manage the large number of visitors, the local authorities have implemented a reservation system, limiting the number of spectators to 80 people per day. Additionally, a cooperation fee has been introduced, ensuring a more organized and serene experience for those hoping to catch the sunrise.

Despite the excitement, on this particular day, the thick clouds obstructed the sunrise, preventing the direct sunlight from illuminating the autumn foliage as expected. Some visitors, hoping to see the vivid reds, expressed disappointment when the anticipated view fell short. A visitor from the city remarked that the colors weren’t as striking as they had hoped, prompting many to leave the area soon after.

Other visitors shared similar feelings. A tourist from Hyogo Prefecture, who had traveled from afar to witness the scene, was also disappointed, adding that they hoped to return for another chance to see the full beauty of the autumn leaves. Some people tried to salvage the experience by editing their photos, making the colors appear brighter, even adjusting the sky to match the leaves' tones.

Despite the less-than-ideal conditions on that day, Tsutanuma Pond remains fully booked for early morning visits through the end of October, indicating the ongoing popularity of this fleeting natural event. As autumn deepens, other areas around Aomori Prefecture are also experiencing an influx of visitors, enjoying seasonal specialties like the region’s famous "Bara Yaki" grilled beef, adding to the charm of the autumn season in northern Japan.

