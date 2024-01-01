News On Japan
Poisonous Mushrooms Spread: Chiba Park Hosts Deadly Varieties

TOKYO, Oct 23 (News On Japan) - This year, Japan has seen an unusually large harvest of mushrooms as autumn sets in. However, with this bountiful season comes a dangerous reality -- poisonous mushrooms are also flourishing, leading to several food poisoning incidents across the country.

In Chiba Park, a particularly deadly species, commonly referred to as the "Death Cap," was discovered, adding to the growing concern over public safety.

On October 18th, a man from Tokushima Prefecture brought mushrooms he had foraged from the mountains to an okonomiyaki restaurant. Eight people, including himself, consumed the mushrooms, only to suffer severe symptoms of food poisoning later that day, including vomiting and diarrhea. Three people were hospitalized. It was later confirmed that the mushrooms were the poisonous "Tsukiyotake," a variety often mistaken for edible types like shiitake or hiratake.

The problem isn’t limited to rural areas. Poisonous mushrooms are increasingly spreading to urban environments. Along the banks of the Tama River, the "Oshirokarakasatake" mushroom, which resembles a common edible mushroom, was found in multiple locations. This species is particularly dangerous, causing violent poisoning symptoms if ingested. Local residents, some of whom had never seen these types of mushrooms before, were alarmed by the discovery.

Experts believe that the proliferation of poisonous mushrooms may be linked to climate change. Toshimitsu Fukiharu, a former researcher at the Chiba Prefectural Central Museum, explained that mushrooms like the Oshirokarakasatake, which were originally found in tropical regions, are now spreading northward as Japan’s climate warms. Areas like the Kanto region, where such mushrooms were once rare, are now experiencing a dramatic increase in sightings.

In response to these developments, a mushroom observation event was held in Chiba Park on October 6th, where participants identified and learned about different species. However, even during this educational outing, dangerous mushrooms were found. One of the more concerning discoveries was the "Fukuroutsurutake," another highly toxic species. Experts explained that consumption of this mushroom could lead to fatal poisoning, affecting the liver and kidneys after initial gastrointestinal distress.

The surge in poisonous mushrooms poses a significant public health risk, as even experienced mushroom foragers have been affected. One participant in the mushroom observation event recalled his own ordeal with mushroom poisoning after mistakenly eating a poisonous variety, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and education.

Experts strongly advise the public to avoid consuming any mushrooms they are not completely certain about, as identifying poisonous varieties can be difficult even for professionals. The best approach, they caution, is to consult with experts and avoid taking risks when foraging.

Source: ANN

