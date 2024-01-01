Tochigi Theme Park Introduces 2500-Yen Platinum Jobs, Sales Skyrocket

TOKYO, Oct 21 (News On Japan) - A theme park in Tochigi Prefecture, Nasu Highland Park, has introduced a high-paying part-time job program called 'Platinum Part-Time Jobs,' offering an hourly wage of 2500 yen, nearly double the regular rate.

This new initiative, which aims to recruit workers with strong customer service and sales skills, has generated significant attention.

During its first implementation during the Obon holiday season, sales at several stores tripled compared to the previous year.

The park credits this success to the proactive engagement of the platinum part-time workers, who were able to recommend products effectively and communicate well with customers. Many of the recruits came from various professional backgrounds, such as sales and service industries, which contributed to their ability to boost sales. Following this success, Nasu Highland Park plans to recruit platinum part-time workers year-round, focusing on weekends and holidays, with hopes that the skills demonstrated by these workers will positively influence their regular staff.

Source: ANN