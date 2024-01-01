Tokyo Stock Exchange Employee Under Investigation for Insider Trading

TOKYO, Oct 23 (News On Japan) - An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange is under investigation for allegedly sharing non-public company information with family members, raising suspicions of insider trading. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission has initiated a compulsory investigation into this matter.

According to sources, the employee is suspected of having communicated information regarding a tender offer (TOB) that was obtained through work to a relative multiple times in 2024. In September, a compulsory investigation was conducted at relevant locations.

It is believed that the employee's relative traded the company's stocks several times based on this information, making at least 1 million yen in profit.

Following the revelation of this incident, the employee has already been removed from the department handling pre-disclosed corporate information.

The Japan Exchange Group, which oversees the Tokyo Stock Exchange, stated, "It is true that the employee is under investigation, and we will fully cooperate."

Source: FNN