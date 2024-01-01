Record-Breaking Heatwave Drives Sales

TOKYO, Oct 21 (News On Japan) - Nearly 60% of listed companies reported that this year’s record-breaking heatwave had a positive impact on their business.

According to Teikoku Databank, 102 listed companies in Japan disclosed detailed information on the impact of the extreme heat this year.

Of these, 63 companies, or about 60%, noted that the heatwave led to an increase in sales or the development of new products, positively affecting their performance and business activities.

By industry, retail made up the largest share, with about 40% (25 companies) benefiting from the heat.

Sales were particularly strong for apparel, including T-shirts and summer clothing, as well as miscellaneous goods stores selling heat-relief items like portable handheld fans.

On the other hand, 39 companies experienced negative effects, with retail once again making up the largest share at around half (18 companies).

Outdoor leisure facilities and restaurants reported sluggish customer numbers due to the intense heat.

