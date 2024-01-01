News On Japan
Business

Record-Breaking Heatwave Drives Sales

TOKYO, Oct 21 (News On Japan) - Nearly 60% of listed companies reported that this year’s record-breaking heatwave had a positive impact on their business.

According to Teikoku Databank, 102 listed companies in Japan disclosed detailed information on the impact of the extreme heat this year.

Of these, 63 companies, or about 60%, noted that the heatwave led to an increase in sales or the development of new products, positively affecting their performance and business activities.

By industry, retail made up the largest share, with about 40% (25 companies) benefiting from the heat.

Sales were particularly strong for apparel, including T-shirts and summer clothing, as well as miscellaneous goods stores selling heat-relief items like portable handheld fans.

On the other hand, 39 companies experienced negative effects, with retail once again making up the largest share at around half (18 companies).

Outdoor leisure facilities and restaurants reported sluggish customer numbers due to the intense heat.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

Molotov Cocktail Thrown at LDP Headquarters

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and crashed his car into the fence of the Prime Minister’s residence. It has been revealed that several items, including gasoline containers and glass bottles, were seized from the suspect's home.

JR West Develops Special Umbrella to Protect Passengers from Knife Attacks

JR West Japan has announced the development of a special umbrella designed to protect passengers and crew from attackers wielding knives or other weapons, with plans to equip train cars with these umbrellas.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Record-Breaking Heatwave Drives Sales

Nearly 60% of listed companies reported that this year’s record-breaking heatwave had a positive impact on their business.

Industrial Land Shortage Poses Challenge to Japan’s Manufacturing Comeback

With the weakening yen and growing demand for semiconductors, Japan's manufacturing industry is experiencing a resurgence. New industrial clusters, such as those in Kyushu's 'Silicon Island,' are emerging. However, a shortage of suitable 'industrial land' - land with convenient transportation links and easy access to materials - is becoming increasingly evident.

Tochigi Theme Park Introduces 2500-Yen Platinum Jobs, Sales Skyrocket

A theme park in Tochigi Prefecture, Nasu Highland Park, has introduced a high-paying part-time job program called 'Platinum Part-Time Jobs,' offering an hourly wage of 2500 yen, nearly double the regular rate.

Digital Salary Payments Fail to Gain Traction Among Firms

Nearly 90% of companies have no plans to implement a system allowing employees to receive part of their salary in digital currency.

Ajinomoto's Gyoza Leads Japan in Sales for 20 Consecutive Years

Ajinomoto, the century-old food giant, continues to dominate the market, with annual sales exceeding one trillion yen. Known for its wide range of products, including frozen foods, seasonings, cosmetics, and medical-use amino acids, the company has recently made headlines for its flagship frozen gyoza, which has been a top seller in Japan for two decades.

ANA Unveils Mega Automated Warehouse

ANA has revealed its largest automated cargo warehouse at Narita International Airport, set to commence operations next week.

Japan Faces 18 Trillion Yen Economic Loss Due to Sleep Deprivation

Japan is grappling with a severe sleep deprivation crisis, with economic losses estimated at 18 trillion yen annually due to reduced productivity, according to a study by the RAND Corporation.

BookOff Group Reports Y68 Million Loss Due to Fraudulent Purchases

BookOff Group Holdings has announced the findings of an investigation into fraudulent activities, including fictitious buybacks, uncovered at stores nationwide. The total loss amounts to Y68 million.