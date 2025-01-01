Nissan Delays Production of Two EV Models in the U.S.

TOKYO, Jul 10 (News On Japan) - Nissan Motor, which has been grappling with sluggish business performance, is set to delay the production of two electric vehicle models it had planned to launch in the United States. The affected models are sport utility vehicles originally scheduled to be produced at the company’s Mississippi plant starting in 2028. The company did not disclose a new timeline for the start of production.

Nissan had planned to roll out five electric vehicle models in the U.S. market. However, it has already scrapped development of a sedan and a compact SUV. With the latest decision to postpone two additional models, the impact on Nissan’s EV strategy and overall business is expected to grow.

Source: テレ東BIZ