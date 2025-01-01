News On Japan
Nissan Delays Production of Two EV Models in the U.S.

TOKYO, Jul 10 (News On Japan) - Nissan Motor, which has been grappling with sluggish business performance, is set to delay the production of two electric vehicle models it had planned to launch in the United States. The affected models are sport utility vehicles originally scheduled to be produced at the company’s Mississippi plant starting in 2028. The company did not disclose a new timeline for the start of production.

Nissan had planned to roll out five electric vehicle models in the U.S. market. However, it has already scrapped development of a sedan and a compact SUV. With the latest decision to postpone two additional models, the impact on Nissan’s EV strategy and overall business is expected to grow.

Source: テレ東BIZ

POPULAR NEWS

Japan Deploys Osprey to New Saga Base

The Ground Self-Defense Force has deployed its first V-22 Osprey to a newly opened base in Saga, with all 17 aircraft to be relocated from Chiba by mid-August as part of Japan’s shift to strengthen defense in the southwest region.

UNESCO Sides with Japan on Gunkanjima Heritage Dispute

Japan’s position on its handling of World Cultural Heritage sites, including Gunkanjima (Battleship Island) in Nagasaki City, has been upheld by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which rejected South Korea’s demand for a renewed review of Japan’s efforts.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

Emperor Visits Mongolia’s Waterworks in Ulaanbaatar Slums

While visiting Mongolia, the Emperor of Japan toured a water facility in Ulaanbaatar that receives support from Japan.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

MORE Business NEWS

Japan Post Delivery Crisis Extends to Yu-Pack Vehicles

Japan Post’s improper vehicle safety checks have sparked wider concerns, with more than 30,000 vehicles now potentially subject to suspension—raising fears that Yu-Pack deliveries could also be affected.

ZOZO Founder Maezawa's Asset Firm Underreported 400 Million Yen in Taxes

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has pointed out that an asset management company wholly owned by Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion retailer ZOZO, failed to report approximately 400 million yen in income.

Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record for May on Lower Energy Imports

Japan’s current account surplus for May reached a record 3.4364 trillion yen, up 16.5% from a year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Finance. This marked the fourth consecutive month of surplus.

Lawson Begins Selling Rice Balls Made from 2023 Aged Rice

As rice prices across Japan continue to remain high, major convenience store chain Lawson has begun selling rice balls made exclusively with aged rice for the first time, starting on July 9th.

Japan Bankruptcies Reach 5,003 Nationwide, Led by Construction Sector

According to Teikoku Databank, the number of corporate bankruptcies across Japan in the first half of this year reached 5,003 cases, surpassing the previous year's total for the third consecutive year.

U.S. Announces 25% Tariff on Japanese Imports, Ishiba Calls It Deeply Regrettable

The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that a 25% tariff will be imposed on imports from Japan has drawn strong reaction from Prime Minister Ishiba, who said during a government task force meeting that the move is "deeply regrettable."

Real Wages in Japan Continue to Decline

Rising prices continue to erode household income despite nominal wage increases. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare’s Monthly Labour Survey for May, inflation-adjusted real wages per worker fell by 2.9% compared to the same month last year, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline. This represents the steepest year-on-year drop since September 2023.