News On Japan
Society

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

Wakayama, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

Kosuke Nozaki, a wealthy businessman from Tanabe City, Wakayama Prefecture, amassed his fortune through various ventures, including money lending and alcohol wholesale. Nozaki, who was 74 at the time of his death, was known for keeping large amounts of cash and precious metals at his home.

In a 2016 autobiography, Nozaki claimed to have dated 4,000 women and spent 3 billion yen on them, earning him the nickname 'Kishu Don Juan' after a womanizing character from Spanish literature. Despite his flamboyant lifestyle, he faced several troubles.

Two years before his death, Nozaki reported that 60 million yen worth of cash and precious metals were stolen by a female acquaintance. The following year, he was robbed of 40 million yen in valuables, although the perpetrator was quickly apprehended.

In 2018, Nozaki made headlines again when he married Saki Sudo, a model 55 years his junior. Just three and a half months later, Nozaki was found dead at his home from acute stimulant poisoning. Sudo has been arrested and charged with his murder, though the criminal trial has not yet commenced.

Alongside the criminal proceedings, another legal battle was fought over Nozaki's estate. The dispute centered on a will, written in red ink on A4-sized paper, stating: 'I donate all my personal property to Tanabe City. Kosuke Nozaki.'

Nozaki's relatives argued the handwriting was unnatural and that there was no rational motive for the donation to Tanabe City, claiming the will was not authored by Nozaki and thus invalid.

Wakayama District Court ruled on June 21 against the relatives, declaring the will valid. The court found that the handwriting bore Nozaki's unique characteristics, concluding there were no irregularities. Furthermore, the court noted that Nozaki had a history of making donations to Tanabe City and had expressed his intention to continue doing so, deeming the will consistent with his past actions. Tanabe City's claim was thus upheld.

A Tanabe City official expressed relief at the verdict, stating, 'It was a long trial, but we are relieved. We plan to use the funds for administrative activities that benefit the entire community.'

Residents of Tanabe City shared mixed reactions. One resident said, 'If it was his wish, it's good for the city to receive the donation,' while another added, 'The amount is too large to comprehend. I hope it will be used effectively.'

Attention now turns to how Nozaki's relatives will respond to the ruling.

Related: 'Don Juan' Inheritance Sparks Legal Battle

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Revelations from a High-Earning Woman in Papa Katsu

A high-profile papa katsu woman who earns 5 million yen a month has shared her insights following the resignation of former MP Miyazawa over a papa katsu scandal. In a candid interview, the woman, identified as Rika, 25, shed light on her two-year experience in the world of compensated dating, commonly referred to as papa katsu.

Kyoto Hotel Refuses Israeli Guest, Citing Military Connection

A hotel in Kyoto refused to accommodate an Israeli man, unilaterally identifying him as a member of the military. The city issued administrative guidance to the hotel on June 20, citing potential violations of the Hotel Business Law.

Stream Train Driver Blows Over Alcohol Limit, Twice

A steam locomotive (SL) driver at Mooka Railway was found to have exceeded the alcohol limit twice during pre-operation checks but continued to operate the train. The incident came to light following an internal whistleblower's report.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Osaka Police Use Mirrors to Prevent Escalator Voyeurism

As temperatures rise and more skin is exposed, the incidence of voyeurism tends to increase. To combat this, the Osaka Prefectural Police have devised an innovative strategy using a simple yet effective tool -- mirrors.

Wedding Gift Worries as New Currency Release Approaches

With the new currency release drawing near, unexpected issues are emerging. This month, known as the season of June brides, sees many weddings, but there are growing concerns over the difficulty in obtaining crisp banknotes for wedding gifts.

Husband Found Dead, Wife Suspected of Bloody Attack with Golf Club

In a tragic incident in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, a man was found dead, with his wife suspected of attacking him with a golf club. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the details of the incident, which is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Filipino Man Rescues 6-Year-Old from Sea

A 6-year-old boy enjoying a fishing trip with his father at Hakozaki Wharf in Fukuoka City slipped and fell into the sea when his father briefly looked away.