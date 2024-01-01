Tochigi, Jun 20 (News On Japan) - A steam locomotive (SL) driver at Mooka Railway was found to have exceeded the alcohol limit twice during pre-operation checks but continued to operate the train. The incident came to light following an internal whistleblower's report.

According to Mooka Railway, the 53-year-old male driver, responsible for the "SL Mooka" tourist train, showed alcohol levels above the acceptable threshold in two separate tests conducted before operations in April. Despite these results, he proceeded with his duties.

In June, an internal report was filed, prompting an investigation. During questioning, the driver attributed the test results to using mouthwash prior to the checks, denying any influence of alcohol consumption.

Mooka Railway has announced plans to discipline the driver and two other employees involved, citing violations of internal regulations.

Source: FNN