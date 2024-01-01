News On Japan
Society

Stream Train Driver Blows Over Alcohol Limit, Twice

Tochigi, Jun 20 (News On Japan) - A steam locomotive (SL) driver at Mooka Railway was found to have exceeded the alcohol limit twice during pre-operation checks but continued to operate the train. The incident came to light following an internal whistleblower's report.

According to Mooka Railway, the 53-year-old male driver, responsible for the "SL Mooka" tourist train, showed alcohol levels above the acceptable threshold in two separate tests conducted before operations in April. Despite these results, he proceeded with his duties.

In June, an internal report was filed, prompting an investigation. During questioning, the driver attributed the test results to using mouthwash prior to the checks, denying any influence of alcohol consumption.

Mooka Railway has announced plans to discipline the driver and two other employees involved, citing violations of internal regulations.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Wedding Gift Worries as New Currency Release Approaches

With the new currency release drawing near, unexpected issues are emerging. This month, known as the season of June brides, sees many weddings, but there are growing concerns over the difficulty in obtaining crisp banknotes for wedding gifts.

'Danger Alert' to Be Introduced? Major Overhaul of Japan's Disaster Weather Information Planned

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is set to undergo a significant overhaul of its disaster weather information, with experts proposing the introduction of a new 'Danger Alert' between the existing 'Special Warning' and 'Warning' categories. The final report on this review was compiled on Tuesday.

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Stream Train Driver Blows Over Alcohol Limit, Twice

A steam locomotive (SL) driver at Mooka Railway was found to have exceeded the alcohol limit twice during pre-operation checks but continued to operate the train. The incident came to light following an internal whistleblower's report.

Osaka Police Use Mirrors to Prevent Escalator Voyeurism

As temperatures rise and more skin is exposed, the incidence of voyeurism tends to increase. To combat this, the Osaka Prefectural Police have devised an innovative strategy using a simple yet effective tool -- mirrors.

Husband Found Dead, Wife Suspected of Bloody Attack with Golf Club

In a tragic incident in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, a man was found dead, with his wife suspected of attacking him with a golf club. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the details of the incident, which is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Filipino Man Rescues 6-Year-Old from Sea

A 6-year-old boy enjoying a fishing trip with his father at Hakozaki Wharf in Fukuoka City slipped and fell into the sea when his father briefly looked away.

Illegal Parking and Abandoned Cars Plague Ichikawa's Riverside

The Mamagawa River, which flows through Ichikawa City in Chiba Prefecture, is lined with a well-maintained promenade that residents enjoy for their daily walks. However, the downstream area beyond the bridge reveals a starkly different scene.

Fetish Uncovered: Pianist Caught Stealing Flight Attendant's Apron

Kazuya Saito, a self-proclaimed pianist, was arrested for allegedly stealing a flight attendant's apron during an All Nippon Airways flight in April 2024.

Japan’s Growing Problem of Vacant Homes

The number of vacant homes in Japan has reached a record high of approximately 9 million due to factors such as an aging population and declining birth rates. Wakayama Prefecture, with a vacancy rate of 21.2%, and Setagaya Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest number of vacant homes among municipalities with 50,000 homes, have been the focus of recent investigations.

High School Girl in Asahikawa Murdered After 4-Hour Confinement

In Asahikawa, Hokkaido, a high school girl was killed after being thrown from a bridge, and it has been revealed that the arrested 21-year-old woman and others had confined the girl for approximately four hours before the murder.