TOKYO, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation has announced its decision to halt the production of three models, including the Yaris Cross, due to certification irregularities. The production suspension, initially set to last until June 28, will now continue at least until the end of the next month as investigations by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and other authorities are ongoing.

In response to the extended production halt, Toyota has decided to compensate its suppliers. The automaker revealed plans to make advance payments to approximately 100 first-tier suppliers affected by the production stoppage, provided they request such compensation.

The resumption of production for the three models remains uncertain, raising concerns about the impact on suppliers and other related businesses.

Source: TBS