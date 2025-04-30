TOKYO, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - Machinery orders in Japan fell by 11.3% in April, with private sector demand declining for the first time in three months.

According to the machinery orders statistics for April released by the Cabinet Office, private-sector demand, excluding ships and electrical power, which serves as a leading indicator of private capital investment, decreased by 2.9% compared to the previous month. This marks the first decline in three months. Manufacturing orders experienced a significant drop of 11.3%, likely due to a reactionary decrease following a surge in orders in some sectors. The basic assessment remains unchanged, stating that 'there are signs of a recovery.'

Source: テレ東BIZ