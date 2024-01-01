News On Japan
Fish Consumption Hits Record Low in Japan

TOKYO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - Fish consumption in Japan has hit a record low, with annual per capita intake dropping from about 40 kilograms in 2001 to roughly 22 kilograms in 2022. This decline is particularly notable among seniors, who are increasingly opting for meat over fish.

Factors contributing to this trend include family preferences for meat, high fish prices, and the inconvenience of fish preparation. Local fish shops' disappearance also plays a role.

In response, initiatives like Kikkoman's "FISH A WEEK" restaurant in Tokyo aim to encourage fish consumption by offering appealing fish dishes. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries emphasizes the need to highlight the health benefits of fish to boost its consumption.

Source: 日テレNEWS

