Vietnamese Employee Wins Seven-Eleven Customer Service National Contest

TOKYO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - A Vietnamese employee has won the national customer service contest hosted by Seven-Eleven, marking the first time a foreign national has taken the top prize in the competition.

The event saw 22 participants, who had qualified through regional preliminaries, gather in Tokyo. The contestants demonstrated their customer service skills by recommending products and explaining services to randomly chosen customers within a four-minute time limit.

The championship was clinched by Le Thi Huong Thao, who works at a store in Hyogo Prefecture. Her performance, noted for her friendly smile and adaptability, earned her the highest praise from the judges.

One of her interactions during the contest included:

"Hello, Tominaga. I see you have a child now. They look just like you and are incredibly cute."

Le expressed her joy and excitement after her victory:

"I am very happy. My heart is still racing."

Seven-Eleven aims to use this contest to boost employee motivation, improve workforce retention, and address staff shortages.

Source: TBS

