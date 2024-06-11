TOKYO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - Popular anime singer Yoko Takahashi, known for her hit song 'A Cruel Angel's Thesis' from the anime 'Neon Genesis Evangelion,' has abruptly withdrawn from a concert. The reason behind this decision was an AI-generated poster.

The Controversy Over the AI-Generated Poster

Takahashi (from her official X account) stated, 'I have decided to withdraw from the performance. I deeply apologize to everyone who was looking forward to it.'

Takahashi was set to perform with the 'Ikebukuro Animation Philharmonic,' an orchestra specializing in anime music. The concert, featuring beloved anime songs performed by passionate musicians, had tickets priced at 9,000 yen for S seats and 7,000 yen for A seats.

The setlist included a mix of classic and contemporary anime hits. To cover costs such as performers' costumes, the event organizers launched a crowdfunding campaign, raising 1.88 million yen in just one month.

The controversy began with a poster depicting women playing guitar, violin, and drums. At first glance, it looked like an ordinary illustration, but it was created using AI.

A local resident in their 20s commented, 'I can't tell the difference.' Another added, 'I wouldn't know unless someone told me.'

AI technology allows for the creation of highly realistic images and videos based on simple textual descriptions. While the AI-generated nature of the poster might not be immediately apparent, experts can spot the differences.

Professor Isao Echizen of the National Institute of Informatics noted, 'The hand of the woman is a bit off. It's hard to notice, but if you look closely, the number of fingers and the collar design are a bit unusual.'

Upon closer inspection, the woman's hand holding the drumsticks indeed appears unnatural.

Yoko Takahashi Issues Statement in Support of the Anime Industry

In a survey, over 70% of respondents in the anime industry supported partial or complete regulation of AI usage. While some appreciate the efficiency AI offers, others are concerned about the unauthorized incorporation of existing anime works, potentially infringing on copyrights.

Takahashi, who has sung many anime theme songs, released a statement aligning with the anime industry's concerns. 'As Yoko Takahashi, I value the feelings of those who deeply love anime,' she said on her official X account.

She revealed that 'the management's approach and her own sentiments were incompatible, making it impossible to continue as an artist.' A local resident in their 20s remarked, 'Given Takahashi's long involvement in the anime industry, her decision should be respected.'

On social media, fans expressed their support: 'We appreciate your sensitivity towards creators' feelings' and 'Thank you for considering the creators' perspectives.'

The representative of the organizing group, Hiroshi Matsushita, commented on their official YouTube channel, 'We never intended to upset anyone. We apologize for any offense caused and assure that it was not intentional.'

The poster has since been replaced with a new one created by an illustrator.

