Young Employees Seek Meaningful Work and Growth Opportunities

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - The term 'yuru-black' is becoming increasingly common among younger workers, reflecting a nuanced workplace reality.

'Yuru-black' refers to a workplace that is comfortable and easygoing but lacks meaningful work and growth opportunities, making it difficult for employees to advance their skills and careers.

According to a survey by Adecco Group Japan, around 70% of employees in their 20s and 30s consider their workplaces to be 'white companies,' known for good working conditions. However, over 40% of these respondents also view their companies as 'yuru-black,' and nearly 40% of those are considering changing jobs within the next year.

About 60% of young employees believe that their current workplaces do not offer career development opportunities. This suggests that young workers are seeking more than just comfort; they want jobs that provide a sense of purpose and opportunities for growth.

Source: FNN

