News On Japan
Business

Monthly Earnings Reach 1.27 Million Yen for Some Rickshaw Pullers

TOKYO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - As the streets of Asakusa bustle with rickshaws, some pullers are earning as much as 1.27 million yen a month. However, this seemingly lucrative career has a challenging side.

In Tokyo's Asakusa district, the rickshaw stands are crowded with foreign tourists.

"We heard it was recommended and really wanted to try it! We're so excited!" said a parent and child visiting from Israel.

As they rounded a corner facing the Kaminarimon, the towering Sky Tree came into view, part of their guided tour of Asakusa.

Tokyo Rickshaw, an operating company with 70 pullers, has seen its sales skyrocket 30-fold compared to four years ago, according to company president Ryuta Nishio, 42. This surge has led to an influx of applicants, with over 50 hopefuls applying in busy months. One key reason is the high earnings potential.

"Even a 20-year-old part-timer can earn over 1 million yen a month," said Nishio, attributing this to the booming inbound tourism. Yet, he cautions, "Unless you're absolutely committed, it's better not to pursue this."

The selection process is rigorous, with only a third of applicants passing the initial interview. Subsequent training, lasting several months, further weeds out those unfit for the job. Currently, 45 trainees are undergoing training, with women making up 30% of this group.

Sora Aoyama, 18, is in her seventh training session, struggling with controlling the rickshaw on a steep bridge. Meanwhile, Kanta Miyake, 22, in his ninth session, finds direction changes challenging. The dropout rate is high, with about 80% failing to complete the training.

Despite these challenges, the potential for high earnings keeps many striving. Rickshaw rides are priced at 5,000 yen for 10 minutes and 20,000 yen for an hour for two passengers. The pullers earn an hourly wage between 1,300 yen and 4,000 yen, based on their experience.

Riko Arai, 20, in her second year as a puller, says, "I earn about 10,000 yen a day on average. The more effort you put in, the more you earn."

Tokyo Rickshaw motivates its pullers with various bonuses for surpassing daily sales targets and the number of working days. Top earners, like Yuichiro Harada, 21, can make over 1 million yen a month. Harada, who has been a puller for two years, once earned 1.27 million yen in a month.

Harada's success stems from his exceptional skills and multilingual abilities, speaking five languages, including English, Chinese, Korean, and Indonesian. He says, "When I first came to Asakusa, I could only say 'hello' and 'yes.' I learned languages by asking customers to teach me."

His smooth rides and engaging personality make him a favorite among tourists. One American tourist commented, "He's an excellent driver."

Harada’s dedication to constantly updating his knowledge of Asakusa’s attractions and his engaging personality have earned him many repeat customers. On a busy day, he can earn up to 70,000 yen.

Looking ahead, Harada has ambitions beyond rickshaw pulling. "I want to start my own company, maybe in apparel or a café," he shared.

One trainee aspiring to achieve similar success is Moeka Shimada, a 20-year-old university student who joined the training program in March. Despite the challenges, she remains determined.

Training coach Fumitaka Hibari, 28, emphasized the importance of persistence. "I tell trainees that the breakthrough moment will come if they keep at it," he said.

The journey to becoming a skilled rickshaw puller is demanding, but for those who succeed, it offers not only financial rewards but also the fulfillment of personal dreams.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Honda to End Production of Iconic 50cc Super Cub

Honda's Super Cub, known as the world's best-selling motorbike with over 100 million units produced, will soon see the end of an era. Honda has announced its decision to stop the production of motorbikes with engine capacities of 50cc or less, including the iconic Super Cub.

Japanese Imperial Couple Arrive in UK

The Emperor and Empress of Japan have arrived in the UK for an official visit aimed at strengthening friendly relations. This marks the Emperor's first state visit to the UK in 26 years since 1998.

Japan Has Highest Rate of Childless Women Among OECD

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 28.3% of women born in 1975 in Japan are childless, the highest rate among member countries.

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Monthly Earnings Reach 1.27 Million Yen for Some Rickshaw Pullers

As the streets of Asakusa bustle with rickshaws, some pullers are earning as much as 1.27 million yen a month. However, this seemingly lucrative career has a challenging side.

Young Employees Seek Meaningful Work and Growth Opportunities

The term 'yuru-black' is becoming increasingly common among younger workers, reflecting a nuanced workplace reality.

Unmanned Sweets Shops Take Japan by Storm

The 24-hour unmanned sweets shops have gained immense popularity, expanding to 98 stores nationwide in just a year and a half. What is the secret behind their success? We spoke with the 29-year-old founder and CEO to find out.

Shizuoka's 200-Year-Old Company Expands into Aviation and Agriculture

Suzuyo Group, based in Shizuoka, is a multifaceted enterprise with a history spanning over 200 years. Known for its extensive involvement in logistics across land, sea, and air, the group also operates in sectors such as trading, construction, food, and regional development. The conglomerate comprises 139 companies.

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

US Puts Japan Back on Currency Watch List

The United States has put Japan back on a currency monitoring list because it maintains wide trade and current account surpluses. (NHK)

Tax Evasion Scandal: Cash Hidden in Ceiling

Japan's National Tax Agency revealed that the amount of tax evasion uncovered in cases prosecuted by the Special Investigation Department, known as 'Marusa,' across Japan last year amounted to approximately 8.9 billion yen.

Vietnamese Employee Wins Seven-Eleven Customer Service National Contest

A Vietnamese employee has won the national customer service contest hosted by Seven-Eleven, marking the first time a foreign national has taken the top prize in the competition.