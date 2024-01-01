News On Japan
Society

Japanese Emperor and Empress Pay Respects at Westminster Abbey

LONDON, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress of Japan, on an official visit to the United Kingdom, departed Buckingham Palace by car after attending a luncheon.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

Approximately two hours earlier, they had entered Buckingham Palace by carriage for an official luncheon. After the meal, they viewed the Royal Collection, which included decorations sent from Emperor Showa to Queen Elizabeth.

After a brief return to their hotel, the Emperor and Empress will visit Westminster Abbey to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, dedicated to those who died in World War I.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Emperor and Empress Pay Respects at Westminster Abbey

The Emperor and Empress of Japan, on an official visit to the United Kingdom, departed Buckingham Palace by car after attending a luncheon.

Expo Plans in Disarray, India Abandons Pavilion

Countries are struggling to find contractors to complete the construction of complex pavilions before the opening ceremony of the Osaka-Kansai Expo on April 12 next year, while some participants feel uneasy about the potential for methane gas accidents.

Nursery Teacher Arrested for Pulling Child's Hair in Tokyo

A 26-year-old nursery teacher has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child at a daycare center in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, including forcefully pulling the child's hair.

Woman Saved from Oncoming Train at Kyoto Crossing

A dramatic rescue took place near JR Inari Station in Kyoto on June 23rd, captured by a motorcycle's dashcam. The footage shows a railroad crossing with the barrier down, and an elderly woman lying on the tracks.

Japanese Mother and Child Injured in Knife Attack in China

According to the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai, a Japanese mother and her preschool child were attacked by a man believed to be Chinese while waiting at a bus stop in Suzhou on the afternoon of June 24.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Hostesses Use Strong Alcohol to Rob Customers

Over 20 million yen in damages are suspected from a series of robbery incidents involving forced intoxication.

Woman Saved from Oncoming Train at Kyoto Crossing

A dramatic rescue took place near JR Inari Station in Kyoto on June 23rd, captured by a motorcycle's dashcam. The footage shows a railroad crossing with the barrier down, and an elderly woman lying on the tracks.

Japanese Mother and Child Injured in Knife Attack in China

According to the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai, a Japanese mother and her preschool child were attacked by a man believed to be Chinese while waiting at a bus stop in Suzhou on the afternoon of June 24.

Stray Dogs Pose New Threat to Livestock in Hokkaido

In Hokkaido, where bear attacks on cattle have been frequent, stray dogs exhibit wolf-like behavior have now become a serious issue. On June 19, footage captured in Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture, showed a stray dog rushing out aggressively towards an already formed pack. This region has been plagued by the problem of stray dogs for around 20 years due to uncontrolled breeding.

Learning 300-Year-Old Disaster Lessons

The series 'Sonaeru,' which focuses on disaster preparedness, brings attention to an incident from July 2023 when record-breaking rainfall in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City triggered a massive landslide in the Minoo Mountains, resulting in one fatality. This region faced a similar disaster 300 years ago, with historical documents offering clues on how to prepare for such unexpected events.

Japanese Police Crack Down on Yakuza

Japanese police are stepping up efforts to crack down on the designated gangs Yamaguchi-gumi and Kizuna-kai whose rivalry continues.

Suspect Speaks on Aftermath of Abe's Assassination

In July two years ago, former Prime Minister Abe was shot and killed. It has been revealed that the man accused in the incident said he 'did not expect the situation to become what it is now.'

Man Found Dead with Claw Marks on Face and Back

Police in central Japan are investigating the possibility of a bear attack following the grim discovery of a man in his 50s found dead in a forest with claw marks on his face and back.