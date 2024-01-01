Japanese Emperor and Empress Pay Respects at Westminster Abbey

LONDON, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress of Japan, on an official visit to the United Kingdom, departed Buckingham Palace by car after attending a luncheon.

Approximately two hours earlier, they had entered Buckingham Palace by carriage for an official luncheon. After the meal, they viewed the Royal Collection, which included decorations sent from Emperor Showa to Queen Elizabeth.

After a brief return to their hotel, the Emperor and Empress will visit Westminster Abbey to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, dedicated to those who died in World War I.

Source: ANN