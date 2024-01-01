News On Japan
Food

Japanese Food Export Expo Attracts Global Attention

TOKYO, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - The 8th 'Japan Food Export Expo' was held from June 19 to June 21, drawing approximately 2,000 buyers from around the world, all eager to sample Japan’s unique culinary offerings. From instant noodles and konjac jelly to ramune and motsunabe, the expo showcased a wide array of Japanese foods that are gaining popularity overseas.

Buzzing Popular Restaurants

The event, held in Tokyo last week, featured a diverse range of products including wagyu beef, fruits, Japanese tea, and sweets. One buyer, running a restaurant in India, attended specifically to procure authentic miso to enhance the quality of the miso soup served in his establishment.

According to reports, miso soup is gaining popularity in India, prompting the buyer to seek out high-quality miso to distinguish his restaurant from competitors. Similarly, another buyer, operating a restaurant in South America, expressed interest in Japanese seafood to diversify his menu.

Each country exhibited different preferences for Japanese foods. A French buyer highlighted the demand for instant noodles in Europe, noting that they are both affordable and of high quality. The buyer aimed to supply these noodles to supermarkets in France and other European countries.

A Ukrainian buyer praised zero-calorie konjac jelly, noting its appeal among women and the lack of similar products in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Malaysian buyer was captivated by traditional ramune soda, particularly the unique bottle design and opening mechanism, which provides a burst of carbonation.

Japanese exhibitors also saw the expo as an opportunity to expand their market reach. One company promoted motsunabe, a dish less known internationally but gaining traction, especially in Southeast Asia.

An Egyptian buyer, tasting motsunabe for the first time, expressed high praise, hinting at its potential success in the Egyptian market.

Another booth featured traditional Japanese packaging designs. A company specializing in processed foods showcased domestic and international versions of their packaging. Notably, the international packaging included popular manga and anime characters, such as Detective Conan, to attract European customers.

These efforts to incorporate Japanese cultural elements aim to enhance the appeal of Japanese products overseas, ultimately boosting sales and expanding market presence globally.

Source: 日テレNEWS

