Japan's Personal Financial Assets Surge to New High

TOKYO, Jun 28 (News On Japan) - At the end of March this year, Japan's personal financial assets reached a record high of 2,199 trillion yen, marking a 7.1% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a rise in stock prices and the introduction of the new NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account) system, achieving a record high for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Breaking down the figures, cash and deposits saw a modest increase of 1.1%, while stocks and other securities experienced a significant surge of 33.7%. Investment trusts also saw a substantial rise, with a 31.5% increase.

Source: テレ東BIZ